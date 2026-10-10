Actor-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee and actor Jisshu U Sengupta on their puja release, Bohurupi: The Golden Daku

A

Jisshu: We all play different characters throughout our lives. The way I play a son, I won’t play a brother that way, or the way I talk with my mother, I won’t talk like that with my sister. We are role-playing constantly, and we hardly know ourselves. Coming to your question, how do we deal with others? If someone you are very close to says something hurtful, he/she might have had another stressful experience somewhere else. So we don’t know what really goes on behind his or her head.

Shiboprosad: I agree with what Jisshu said. We all know how people change their colours, but I think the ones who change colours the most are politicians, and unfortunately, we have to keep dealing with them.