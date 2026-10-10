Srijit Mukherji on his Puja release, Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra

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Apart from learning tabla and Hawaiian guitar, I was brought up in a very musical ambience because my father was Sudhin Dasgupta’s student and my mother was Vidushi Kalyani Roy’s student. So, my mornings used to start with a sitar recital every day.

The legendary singer Arati Mukherjee is my pishi (paternal aunt). I used to sit on her lap and listen to all the chartbusters, all the iconic Bengali film songs. So, that’s how I grew up, and then my father, a huge music enthusiast, had this huge LP collection starting with everything from Bob Dylan to SD Burman, from Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahib to The Beatles, Hindi and Bengali film songs, Hemanta Mukherjee, Manna Dey, Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi— literally everything.

Then obviously a lot of my hands-on training came from the music directors I worked with. They were my gurus in that sense. Starting with the legendary Kabir Suman, whose Tomake Chai, in fact, inspired my overall filmmaking process, I’ve worked with people like Debojyoti Mishra, Anupam Roy, Rupam Islam, Joy Sarkar, and Indraadip Dasgupta.

In fact, the people I’ve given a break, too, taught me something or the other. People like Sanai, Tamalika, and Souptik, who’s also the associate music director in this film, and has arranged my compositions.

I think they all have been the primary influences.