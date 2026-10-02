Tota Roy Choudhury and Abir Chatterjee on Srijit Mukherji’s Emperor vs Sarat Chandra and the need for real-life heroes

A

Tota: I feel we don’t focus on the right individuals. We look for heroes in the wrong places, while they are among us. What does a hero mean to us? Is he a political leader? A celluloid actor? A cricketer? We are searching in the wrong places. We don’t look beyond fame to find a true hero. What about the guy who took on the task of keeping the river clean? The media also plays a role to some extent because they focus on non-essential things rather than highlighting the true heroes who go against the tide to do something meaningful. They get pushed to the fifth page rather than being played up on the front page. The ecosystem, too, has become so corrupt that infamy has become fame now. The true heroes may be fewer in number, but they are still there. We no longer condemn wrongdoing; infamy is new fame. Maybe we are not looking at the right places for the right people.

Abir: I think this is our collective responsibility. We get what we deserve. Some selfless people still go out of their comfort zone for the greater good. That’s why the balance is still there. Teachers still walk 14 kilometres to school every day in remote areas to teach even if there are only two students in the class. But we tend to forget them or celebrate them. Especially in the age of social media and information overload, everything seems to get lost in a maze of news before making an impact.