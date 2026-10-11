Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill retires after more than five decades, citing arthritis

Judas Priest are saying goodbye to the man who anchored their sound for over half a century. Bassist Ian Hill, the band's longest-serving member, announced his retirement this week, saying that worsening arthritis has made it impossible to carry on.

Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill retires after 55 years with the band

Ian, 74, said he has battled the condition for years. By his account, it is now advanced in his left shoulder and right hand, established in his right shoulder, and present in both knees. "I hate to say it, but that time has come," Ian said in a statement released through the band.