Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill retires after more than five decades, citing arthritis

Judas Priest are saying goodbye to the man who anchored their sound for over half a century. Bassist Ian Hill, the band's longest-serving member, announced his retirement this week, saying that worsening arthritis has made it impossible to carry on.
Ian, 74, said he has battled the condition for years. By his account, it is now advanced in his left shoulder and right hand, established in his right shoulder, and present in both knees. "I hate to say it, but that time has come," Ian said in a statement released through the band.
The decision follows a scare on the band's recent European tour. Ian reportedly damaged a tendon in his left arm shortly before the encores at a show in Brussels. It later kept him off the stage for a London date, the first Judas Priest concert he had ever missed. Davey Rimmer filled in that night, and the band has now confirmed him as Ian's permanent replacement.
Hill also pointed to family as a reason for stepping away. He said, “In view of all this, and the fact that I've neglected my family life for fifty seven years, I've decided to retire and spend the remaining years making up for it, and doing things with them before it involves one of 'em pushing me around in a wheelchair.”
Ian joined the band in 1970, three years before singer Rob Halford and four before guitarist Glenn Tipton. He played on all 19 of Judas Priest's studio albums, from 1974's Rocka Rolla to 2024's Invincible Shield, and he also recorded bass parts for the band's upcoming record. With K.K. Downing having left in 2011, Ian was the last continuous member from the band's earliest lineup. His exit leaves Rob as the only survivor from the lineup that made the debut album.
In a message to fans, the band called Ian the backbone of Judas Priest and said he will be greatly missed. They also welcomed Davey to the "Priest Family." The band has no more shows scheduled for 2026. Their next date is currently set for June 2027 in Oslo, Norway, though more could be added before then.
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