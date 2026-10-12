Actor Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding with billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi

While of late Hollywood has become full of stories of celebrity divorce, patch-ups, new relationships, Tobey Maguire brings a twist to the tale. He officiates the marriage of his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer with her new billionaire entrepreneur husband, Geoffrey Ogunlesi. A jewellery designer by profession Jennifer got married in Hawaii in an intimate ceremony that took a few weeks after Maguire and her divorce was finalized. The wedding took place in front of VIP guests, friends, and family and it did draw eyeballs given that her ex was the officiant, despite a decade of separation and then divorce.
All about Jennifer Meyer’s wedding with Geoffrey Ogunlesi
Where one would usually think that the ex is ‘not invited’ for a wedding, Tobey, Jennifer and Geoffrey showed the world that exes can be close friends too. Not only was Tobey invited but he also played the crucial role of the officiant. In fact Jennifer and Tobey’s children Ruby and Otis also attended the marriage alongside her newborn daughter with Geoff. As per reports the guest list comprised Leonardo Di Caprio, Jeff Bezos, Courtney Cox, Kate Hudson, Rachel Zoe and others. Jennifer kept her wedding dress simple yet elegant by wearing a strapless white gown while her now husband put on a black suit and bow tie.
About Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer
According to reports the two met in 2003 during the filming of Seabiscuit and in 2006 they welcomed their daughter Ruby. A year later, they got married in Hawaii and in 2009 they had their son Otis. In 2016, after nine years of marriage, the two announced their separation, while no clear reason was given from either side. In 2020 Meyer filed for divorce which was finalized in 2026, leading to her second marriage in October.
Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi
Jennifer runs her jewellery label called Jennifer Meyer Jewelry while Geoff is the founder and CEO of the Ogunlesi Group. The two were reportedly first spotted in 2023, and in November of the same year post their public appearance together the rumours were strengthened. Ogunlesi proposed to her in 2024, and right before their wedding this October, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter. However, Jennifer still co-parents Ruby and Otis with Tobey.
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