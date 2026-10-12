Actor Tobey Maguire officiates ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s wedding with billionaire Geoffrey Ogunlesi

About Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

According to reports the two met in 2003 during the filming of Seabiscuit and in 2006 they welcomed their daughter Ruby. A year later, they got married in Hawaii and in 2009 they had their son Otis. In 2016, after nine years of marriage, the two announced their separation, while no clear reason was given from either side. In 2020 Meyer filed for divorce which was finalized in 2026, leading to her second marriage in October.

Jennifer Meyer and Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Jennifer runs her jewellery label called Jennifer Meyer Jewelry while Geoff is the founder and CEO of the Ogunlesi Group. The two were reportedly first spotted in 2023, and in November of the same year post their public appearance together the rumours were strengthened. Ogunlesi proposed to her in 2024, and right before their wedding this October, the duo welcomed their first child, a daughter. However, Jennifer still co-parents Ruby and Otis with Tobey.