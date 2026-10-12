Marathi actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passes away at 73

The abduction controversy

One of the most notable off screen news about her life was her reported abduction under the pretext of a project offer. According to reports, she was approached by people who offered her a project and after the initial conversation wanted to continue it at a bungalow. This made her suspicious and she sought help from Dada Kondke whose men came as her saviour. The supposed kidnappers finally admitted that they had no project in hand.

While not much is known about her private life, the presence of her daughter in law in an award show can make one conclude that she married and has at least one son. Her life was complete in elevating Marathi folk forms and cultural discussions through her work and performances.