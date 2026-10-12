Marathi actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passes away at 73

According to reports, veteran Marathi actress and Lavani performer Madhu Kambikar passes way at the age of 73, this morning. She built a career out of Marathi cinema, folk theatre and Lavani and was a notable name in both mainstream and folk art spaces. Reportedly, her death is a result of health complications following a stroke in 2016.
Born in 1953, Madhu’s life was closely intertwined with the Maharashtra folk performances -Lavani and Tamasha. This eventually landed her roles in films and she established herself as a well known performer and actor. Apart from Marathi, she has also done projects in Hindi and Gujarati languages. Some of her notable films include Shapit which won her the Best Actress award, Hech Majha Maher which earned her the state award, Raghumaina, Ek Hota Vidushak, hum Dono, Saatwan Aasman, Apnapan, Shola aur Shabnam and more.
Madhu Kambikar had stroke on stage
In 2016, Madhu was performing Lavani on stage after almost 12 years. According to reports she started feeling unwell but carried on with the performance and her ‘show must go on’ spirit. Post the performance she was rushed to the make-up room where her health deteriorated and she had to be admitted to the hospital. It was during her treatment that it was discovered that she had been affected by a stroke which rendered her right side weak. A blood clot was also discovered and she had to undergo surgeries. Post the stroke, she had to retire from the stage and films and lived the rest of her life quietly. It is only now, that her death has brought back renewed attention to the ace performer and her life. Following the years after her stroke there were multiple health concerns and her life finally gave away at 73.
The abduction controversy
One of the most notable off screen news about her life was her reported abduction under the pretext of a project offer. According to reports, she was approached by people who offered her a project and after the initial conversation wanted to continue it at a bungalow. This made her suspicious and she sought help from Dada Kondke whose men came as her saviour. The supposed kidnappers finally admitted that they had no project in hand.
While not much is known about her private life, the presence of her daughter in law in an award show can make one conclude that she married and has at least one son. Her life was complete in elevating Marathi folk forms and cultural discussions through her work and performances.
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