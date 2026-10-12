Valkyrae cuts short 48-hour stream after her nephew’s tragic death

Valkyrae decided to cut her livestreaming session short on October 11 after discovering that her nephew had passed away. She was playing R.E.P.O. with other gamers when she seemed to get some notifications on her phone. Valkyrae immediately switched off the camera and informed the viewers about her tragic situation. She finally could not bear to go on and diverted her fans to another streamer called Miyoung.

Valkyrae shares an emotional update during livestream.

At the time mark of three hours and 36 minutes from the start of the video, Valkyrae seemed to have received the notification. After approximately 10 minutes, she informed her audience that she was unable to continue streaming. She said, “I think I have to end stream. I'm sorry, chat. I need to mute. Oh my god, I can't stream."