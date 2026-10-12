Valkyrae cuts short 48-hour stream after her nephew’s tragic death

Valkyrae decided to cut her livestreaming session short on October 11 after discovering that her nephew had passed away. She was playing R.E.P.O. with other gamers when she seemed to get some notifications on her phone. Valkyrae immediately switched off the camera and informed the viewers about her tragic situation. She finally could not bear to go on and diverted her fans to another streamer called Miyoung.
At the time mark of three hours and 36 minutes from the start of the video, Valkyrae seemed to have received the notification. After approximately 10 minutes, she informed her audience that she was unable to continue streaming. She said, “I think I have to end stream. I'm sorry, chat. I need to mute. Oh my god, I can't stream."
Valkyrae then went on to say that her nephew had died. According to reports, he was the son of her half-brother, and he was just two years younger than her. It seemed like the information overwhelmed her, as she had difficulty expressing herself. “I'm so sad,” she said.
The fact that she was far away from everyone only made matters worse for Valkyrae. Her first thought was to keep streaming and direct people over to Miyoung's channel. Eventually, though, she decided to stop streaming and thanked her viewers for their shared pain.
A lot of people have paid their condolences and shared their personal experiences. One person commented, "Not gonna lie, this made me tear up, i lost my brother, and my father, I know how it feels to just hear sudden bad news like that. It's shocking, you just going about your day with plans and goals, then suddenly you're hit with the news you'll never see someone ever again."
However, there is another case of family loss that occurred in February 2026, which Valkyrae announced during one of her live broadcasts. Back then, Valkyrae stated that her brother Mark had died due to the consequences of his alcohol addiction.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.