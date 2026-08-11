K-Pop influencer Mina Chan dies in apparent suicide during TikTok livestream

It is reported that social media users asked the authorities to act on their behalf during the stream itself. There are no additional details regarding the emergency services' response. It is also reported that her sister confirmed her death via an Instagram Story the next day.

She mentioned that Mina Chan was a warm person. The message reads, "My beloved older sister, who was always kind and warm to everyone she met, has passed away. I kindly ask that you keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers."

Before her death, Mina Chan received criticism from some fans of ENHYPEN after an incident involving the band while performing at a show in the United States. This occurred in July, after Chan tried to have Sunoo give flowers to Ni-ki. Both Chan and Ni-ki hail from Japan.