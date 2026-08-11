K-Pop influencer Mina Chan dies in apparent suicide during TikTok livestream

According to reports, Mina Chan, a 26-year-old Japanese social media influencer residing in South Korea, died in a possible suicide live-stream on TikTok on August 5. Mina Chan was famous for being a staunch supporter of the K-pop band ENHYPEN and had over 80,000 followers on the platform. Her death news came after she was heavily criticised by some of the band’s fans after an incident in the U.S.
According to reports, the incident took place while Mina Chan was streaming live from her apartment on August 5. As per reports from the Yongsan Police Station, she was found dead at around 5:33 am, according to a complaint lodged by one of her associates.
It is reported that social media users asked the authorities to act on their behalf during the stream itself. There are no additional details regarding the emergency services' response. It is also reported that her sister confirmed her death via an Instagram Story the next day.
She mentioned that Mina Chan was a warm person. The message reads, "My beloved older sister, who was always kind and warm to everyone she met, has passed away. I kindly ask that you keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers."
Before her death, Mina Chan received criticism from some fans of ENHYPEN after an incident involving the band while performing at a show in the United States. This occurred in July, after Chan tried to have Sunoo give flowers to Ni-ki. Both Chan and Ni-ki hail from Japan.
A few people criticized Mina Chan for being too pushy with the group members. According to sources, the issue was exacerbated after the concert. On July 31, Mina Chan apologized in a long statement on X for having abused the kindness of Sunoo.
She wrote, "I feel like my actions ended up taking advantage of Sunoo's kindness. I'm truly sorry. I feel so apologetic toward Sunoo and all the Sunoo fans." She further explained, "By attending ENHYPEN's fansigns multiple times, I had deluded myself into thinking I was closer to the members than I actually was."
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