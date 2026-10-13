Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland in dreamy Oregon ceremony

British actor Ben Barnes has officially tied the knot with actress Aubrey Cleland in an elegant ceremony held in the bride's home state of Oregon.
The couple married on Sunday at the picturesque Chateau de Lis, a luxury venue renowned for its European-inspired charm. Aubrey stunned attendees in a corset-style bridal gown, described as looking "so beautiful", whilst Ben looked "classically handsome" in a tailored dark suit. Surrounded by 150 close friends and family members, the pair exchanged vows before guests were treated to a series of "soulful and funny" speeches during what was praised as a truly "dreamy" reception.
The newlyweds, who currently share a home and a Siamese cat named Simba in Los Angeles, have maintained a notoriously private romance since they began dating in the summer of 2024.
Despite their public careers, Ben and Aubrey kept their two-and-a-half-year relationship largely shielded from the limelight. The pair first collaborated creatively in late 2024 when Aubrey starred in Ben’s music video for his single Nevermind. Shortly afterwards, she joined him on stage in Portland to perform a live duet of his ballad One Minute More.
Ben, who has previously addressed past heartbreak during his live shows, assured fans during a concert in Stockholm that he was "very happy now". The couple took the next step in their relationship when Ben proposed in his native England on New Year's Eve in 2025 following a festive holiday spent with their extended families.
Though both Ben and Aubrey have avoided broadcasting their romance across social media, the couple occasionally exchange affectionate likes and emojis online. Their weekend wedding marks an exciting new chapter for the pair, celebrating their love away from the Hollywood spotlight in a heartfelt, timeless setting.