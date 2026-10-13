Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland in dreamy Oregon ceremony

British actor Ben Barnes has officially tied the knot with actress Aubrey Cleland in an elegant ceremony held in the bride's home state of Oregon.

Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland in Oregon

The couple married on Sunday at the picturesque Chateau de Lis, a luxury venue renowned for its European-inspired charm. Aubrey stunned attendees in a corset-style bridal gown, described as looking "so beautiful", whilst Ben looked "classically handsome" in a tailored dark suit. Surrounded by 150 close friends and family members, the pair exchanged vows before guests were treated to a series of "soulful and funny" speeches during what was praised as a truly "dreamy" reception.

The newlyweds, who currently share a home and a Siamese cat named Simba in Los Angeles, have maintained a notoriously private romance since they began dating in the summer of 2024.