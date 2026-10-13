Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reconcile after breaking off their engagement earlier this year

According to the social media post by Akriti, “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did- influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided and I made my decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved…We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again…”

While they have not mentioned what the next path for them is or if marriage is sooner on the cards, it is time for the couple to give their relationship more time and understand it each other well before taking the next step.