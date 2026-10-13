Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reconcile after breaking off their engagement earlier this year

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer- actor Akriti Agarwal are back together again a few months post publicly breaking off their engagement which took earlier this year. According to a social media post on Akriti’s Instagram account the reasons for their getting back together and giving their relationship a second chance are clearly spelt out.
A fairy tale engagement
In March, earlier this year, the duo posted photographs from their lavish engagement ceremony. Prithvi had captioned the post, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s my perfect innings. #justengaged”. Prithvi wore a white sherwani while Akriti dazzled in red, white and gold lehenga during the ceremony. The couple reportedly kicked off their romance in 2024. Two years later they got engaged in March 2026. Reports of their breakup started surfacing soon after around July and in September they made it clear that they had parted ways without offering an explanation. However, with the recent statement issued by Akriti, it is now clear that the two are back together and ready to give their relationship a second chance.
According to the social media post by Akriti, “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did- influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided and I made my decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved…We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again…”
While they have not mentioned what the next path for them is or if marriage is sooner on the cards, it is time for the couple to give their relationship more time and understand it each other well before taking the next step.
Who are Prithvi and Akriti?
For the unversed, Prithvi Shaw is an Indian cricketer who led India to victory in 2018 at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and started his Test Career against West Indies in 2018. Akriti Agarwal is an influencer and actor from Lucknow. She has worked in the Telugu film Trimukha.
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