Breaking Bad actor and disability activist RJ Mitte passes away at 34

A career to remember

RJ Mitte started his career as a child artiste when he moved to Los Angeles in 2006. While he is most popularly known for his role in Breaking Bad which ran from 2008 – 2013, he also had major roles in several other projects. In 2014 he appeared in Switched at Birth, a conscious decision to make the audience accept him beyond his Breaking Bad role. He had also appeared in movies like The Recall, Dixieland and Triumph, Time Share and others. In fact, before his tragic death, he was busy promoting Talking to Strangers, which is now his last film.

Battling cerebral palsy

RJ Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just 3 years old. This neurological condition affects movement, posture, and muscle coordination and the results may appear differently for different people. He had always been open about the same and discussed therapy, bullying, assumptions, and prejudices associated with them. Through his experiences which he often shared on social media, he wanted to give strength to others diagnosed with cerebral palsy so that they could continue leading a regular life. He was also an advocate of disability rights in the mainstream entertainment industry urging more individuals to shed off their fears and continue showing their talents without hesitation. He also supported numerous charities and extended his help in philanthropic causes.