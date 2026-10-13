Breaking Bad actor and disability activist RJ Mitte passes away at 34

When it came to advocating for actors with disability, RJ Mitte from popular American drama Breaking Bad is one of the names that come to the mind. The actor who played the character Walter ‘Flynn’ White Junior brought his own experiences of being diagnosed with disability on screen. And now that voice is gone forever. The actor passed away on October 12 at the age of 34 at Brownsville. While reports confirming his death are doing the rounds, according to a close source it is said that the actor took his own life. However, investigations regarding the matter are still in progress.
A grieving family
Through numerous interviews and social media posts, RJ had confirmed how close he was to his mother Dyna Mitte. He had also repeatedly mentioned of his relationship with his younger sister Lacey Mitte. Since his parents divorced when he was quite young, he had limited contact with his father. Moreover, he had proposed to his partner Kennedy Suarez last year and was excited to build a life with her. His Breaking Bad co-actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris and many others have remembered him fondly after the news of his tragic passing reached them.
A career to remember
RJ Mitte started his career as a child artiste when he moved to Los Angeles in 2006. While he is most popularly known for his role in Breaking Bad which ran from 2008 – 2013, he also had major roles in several other projects. In 2014 he appeared in Switched at Birth, a conscious decision to make the audience accept him beyond his Breaking Bad role. He had also appeared in movies like The Recall, Dixieland and Triumph, Time Share and others. In fact, before his tragic death, he was busy promoting Talking to Strangers, which is now his last film.
Battling cerebral palsy
RJ Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just 3 years old. This neurological condition affects movement, posture, and muscle coordination and the results may appear differently for different people. He had always been open about the same and discussed therapy, bullying, assumptions, and prejudices associated with them. Through his experiences which he often shared on social media, he wanted to give strength to others diagnosed with cerebral palsy so that they could continue leading a regular life. He was also an advocate of disability rights in the mainstream entertainment industry urging more individuals to shed off their fears and continue showing their talents without hesitation. He also supported numerous charities and extended his help in philanthropic causes.
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