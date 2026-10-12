IShowSpeed may skip the Ballon d’Or for this reason; receives criticism from netizens

IShowSpeed might be unable to attend one of the most important football awards ceremonies due to the following requirement, which may influence his future content plans. In one of his livestreams on October 11, the YouTuber mentioned that he had decided not to attend the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony since live-streaming there would not be allowed.
It all started when IShowSpeed was reading posts on his official Discord channel. One fan suggested that he bring a footballer as his date if he attended the Ballon d’Or. Nevertheless, the suggestion was for the year 2027, not 2026.
IShowSpeed then brought up the topic of the present event and clarified how the ban on livestreaming affected his decision. He said, “So, don't expect me to go; I don't think I'm going."
He further clarified his stance by saying, “Chat, I don't think I'm going to the Ballon d'Or this year, chat, unfortunately, bro.” He also explained his reaction to the rule, adding: “I was like, bro, that kinda got me like, ‘Bro, I don't think I'm going; I'm going to be honest.'”
The comments sparked criticism on X. One person commented, "if you cant then you cant but instead you can make a sick vlog!" Another person said, "Proof that he’s larper. He will only attend if he can make money out of it. Why not just go as a die hard fan and have fun? He can still meet all his favorite athletes and have a great time. But he won’t have a great time cause he isn’t a die hard fan." Another X user said, "he is a larper, only becomes footbll fan if football benefit his stream."
During the same livestream, IShowSpeed also commented on developments regarding Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença, revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will likely play for Portugal during the international matches in November. “Okay! W! That's a W! November, Ronaldo is back,” IShowSpeed said.
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