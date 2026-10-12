IShowSpeed may skip the Ballon d’Or for this reason; receives criticism from netizens

IShowSpeed might be unable to attend one of the most important football awards ceremonies due to the following requirement, which may influence his future content plans. In one of his livestreams on October 11, the YouTuber mentioned that he had decided not to attend the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony since live-streaming there would not be allowed.

IShowSpeed explains why he might miss the Ballon d’Or

It all started when IShowSpeed was reading posts on his official Discord channel. One fan suggested that he bring a footballer as his date if he attended the Ballon d’Or. Nevertheless, the suggestion was for the year 2027, not 2026.