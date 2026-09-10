Triptii Dimri spotted in YouTuber IShowSpeed’s livestream at Apple launch event in California

Triptii Dimri was spotted at the Apple's launch event at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. She was first spotted in IShowSpeed’s livestream and the clips quickly went viral. Later, Triptii shared pictures from the event on her Instagram, confirming her presence.

Triptii Dimri attended the Apple launch event in California

Triptii Dimri was among the many celebrity guests at iPhone 18 series launch event in California on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. At first, fans spotted the actress in YouTuber IShowSpeed’s livestream, in a bright red blazer.