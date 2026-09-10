Triptii Dimri spotted in YouTuber IShowSpeed’s livestream at Apple launch event in California

Triptii Dimri was spotted at the Apple's launch event at Apple Park, Cupertino, California. She was first spotted in IShowSpeed’s livestream and the clips quickly went viral. Later, Triptii shared pictures from the event on her Instagram, confirming her presence.
Triptii Dimri was among the many celebrity guests at iPhone 18 series launch event in California on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. At first, fans spotted the actress in YouTuber IShowSpeed’s livestream, in a bright red blazer.
Screenshots and clips from the livestream soon became viral on social media as many people could not believe that she was present at the launch.
Later, images of the actress emerged alongside singer AP Dhillon and Apple CEO John Ternus and Triptii was even seen checking out the newly launched gadgets. Soon after, the 32-year-old posted a photo dump from the event at Apple Park on Instagram.
Captioning the carousel, Triptii wrote, "A memorable evening at Apple Park, from experiencing the keynote in person to witnessing a new chapter unfold for @apple."
"A special one with #JohnTernus stepping into this new chapter. Thank you for having us @apple team, it was a wonderful experience. Here’s to what’s ahead", she added.
Triptii Dimri appearance has sparked a lot of conversation online. "Well, this is a trio we didn’t expect to see together", a post on X read, referring to Triptii, AP Dhillon and the Apple CEO. "We are finally in tripti's global domination era lessgooo", a fan commented under the actress's post. "Saw her in ishowspeed Live", another comment read.
On the professional front, she is currently under the limelight given her high-profile upcoming project. The actress will be the lead actress in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film, Spirit and will star opposite Prabhas. The movie is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027.
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