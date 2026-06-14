Triptii Dimri’s go-to Aglio e Olio recipe is the comfort pasta you’ll want to try tonight

After that, she adds some chilli flakes to the garlic and fries them both. The pasta thus gets a spicy touch. Then she adds onion and oregano to the mixture to provide more flavour. After preparing the base of the pasta sauce, she adds a little of the pasta water to it.

Following this, Triptii Dimri stirs the cooked pasta into the pot to ensure that the flavours mix in perfectly. Lastly, she adds fresh basil leaves. The basil leaves are torn using her hands and added to the warm pasta.

At last, she realizes that she had forgotten the salt in the dish. She adds the salt while serving the dish. The final dish is termed as ‘delicious’ by Triptii. Triptii also disclosed snippets about her food diary during the weekend. She savoured her meal with broken rice and rajma curry and bhindi sabzi. Moreover, she also ate chowmein in her plate. To round off her weekend, she had seviyan with ghee.