How to make the viral no-maida momos at home?

For stuffing, mix paneer bits, coriander leaves, ginger, garlic, green chillies, salt, black pepper, and chilli powder in the vegetable mixture. Then, blend all ingredients uniformly. To add an exciting element to the stuffing, put a piece of cheese in the centre of each ball.

In order to give it a form, first dip it in rice flour. This will need to be dipped twice; first after being immersed in water, then covered in rice flour again. Cook them in boiling water in a deep pan for 3 to 6 minutes or until they become hard but springy.

Now, comes the role of cheese. For melting purposes, mozzarella or processed cheese works best to provide that gooey effect. Cheddar cheese could also be an option to have that strong flavour. But if you wish not to use cheese, then there is nothing stopping you from skipping this ingredient.

No-maida momos are a lighter option than regular momos as they are prepared using no refined flour. As a result, they are easier to digest and can be part of a nutritious meal when steamed instead of being deep-fried. Additionally, no-maida momos contain both vegetables and paneer which give them additional nutritional value compared to traditional momos.