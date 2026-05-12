Ranveer Brar's coconut-breaking technique is winning the internet

He took a big knife and tapped the centre of one of the lines very gently. Rather than exerting any physical strength, he tapped the coconut very delicately. Then, taking a heavy tool in hand, he gave the coconut a few gentle taps. Within three blows, the coconut broke into two equal halves.

The cleverness of Ranveer Brar's coconut breaking technique lay in its preparation. The chef had already put a bowl below the coconut before breaking it. This ensured that all the coconut water drained into the bowl without being wasted.

Ranveer Brar's coconut breaking technique has become popular online due to its efficiency in making what seems to be an extremely challenging process seems simple. The technique helps prevent the coconut from breaking unevenly or creating such a big mess when opening it.

Despite various changes in cooking practices, coconut continues to be extensively used in Indian cuisine. Coconut is extensively used in making chutney dishes in South India. Apart from its delicious flavour, it has immense health benefits as well. Not only does coconut act as an instant source of energy but keeps you active all through the day. Because of its high fibre content, coconut also promotes healthy digestion.