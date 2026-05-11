Mock meat: an invention that is redefining modern palates

One of the emerging trends in today’s food market is the growth of using mock meat in restaurants. While it is not very popular, certain special menus or hotels and restaurants definitely use it on their regular menu to appease the non-meat-eating audience. Mock meat is made with jackfruit, tofu, tempeh, wheat meat, pea protein, vegetable protein or completely lab –grown in nature. No matter which type of mock meat is used, they all have subtle flavour changes, which makes it even more interesting to work with.

Is mock meat a new invention?

One would be surprised to know that alternative meat is not a new invention. In fact, historical evidence portrays their existence from the erstwhile Chinese dynasties. However, one can account for their growing need, rapid manufacturing, and rising demand in contemporary times to have again shifted the spotlight on it, maybe along with a fancier name.

To trace its history shortly, Tofu was invented in the Han dynasty by the Chinese around 206 BC and 220 CE. Moreover, ancient texts and scriptures also have mentioned alternative meat preparations. Wheat gluten has been mentioned in the Chinese encyclopaedia written in the 6th century. The power shift from being a meat-eating civilisation to finding alternatives for meat started occurring due to the strict no-meat policy of Buddhism. Much later, around 1877, the USA started developing the concept further; and between 2016 and 2020, there was another demand wave for mock meat, giving rise to conscious brands, popular brands incorporating mock meat on their menu and more.