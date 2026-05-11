Mock meat: an invention that is redefining modern palates

Every time you visit a restaurant as a vegetarian or a vegan and browse through the menu; you get disappointed by looking at the limited food options, isn’t it? Well gone are those days because with the appearance and emergence of mock meat, vegans and vegetarians can comfortably gorge on some delicious items on the menu, and meat lovers can try their luck too. Mock meat is plant-based processed meat-like ingredients that are free of real meat, and lends a varied taste to the dish it is used in.
One of the emerging trends in today’s food market is the growth of using mock meat in restaurants. While it is not very popular, certain special menus or hotels and restaurants definitely use it on their regular menu to appease the non-meat-eating audience. Mock meat is made with jackfruit, tofu, tempeh, wheat meat, pea protein, vegetable protein or completely lab –grown in nature. No matter which type of mock meat is used, they all have subtle flavour changes, which makes it even more interesting to work with.
Is mock meat a new invention?
One would be surprised to know that alternative meat is not a new invention. In fact, historical evidence portrays their existence from the erstwhile Chinese dynasties. However, one can account for their growing need, rapid manufacturing, and rising demand in contemporary times to have again shifted the spotlight on it, maybe along with a fancier name.
To trace its history shortly, Tofu was invented in the Han dynasty by the Chinese around 206 BC and 220 CE. Moreover, ancient texts and scriptures also have mentioned alternative meat preparations. Wheat gluten has been mentioned in the Chinese encyclopaedia written in the 6th century. The power shift from being a meat-eating civilisation to finding alternatives for meat started occurring due to the strict no-meat policy of Buddhism. Much later, around 1877, the USA started developing the concept further; and between 2016 and 2020, there was another demand wave for mock meat, giving rise to conscious brands, popular brands incorporating mock meat on their menu and more.
What are the benefits of consuming mock meat?
If you are wondering how consumption of mock meat might benefit you vis a vis the nutrients real meat has, here’s the answer. Mock meat has loads of fibre and protein, unless they are completely lab –processed, in which case it might lack natural nutrients. Moreover, this environmentally friendly alternative to regular meat is a cruelty free way to consume meat-like dishes without harming animals. Further, its low cholesterol and fat presence helps in weight management. Last but not the least; they also open an array of food choices for those who have chosen veganism as their lifestyle. On the flip side, these may contain allergens since many mock meat types are made from soya proteins. Hence, before consumption it is better to check the raw resources.
Today, mock meat isn’t just a luxury food item; it is a necessity to cater to certain lifestyles and food choices. For brands, it is another way to attract more customers. For chefs, it is another option to experiment with their culinary prowess. With the growing demand for mock meat, very soon, restaurants and hotels might be including it as a full-time category leading to further flavour experimentation and nurturing of this food trend.