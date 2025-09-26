‘Every dish is a conversation’: Ranveer Brar
Celebrity chef, author, television host and culinary philosopher — Ranveer Brar is a name that resonates across kitchens and cultures. Known for his deep-rooted passion for Indian cuisine and storytelling through food, he blends tradition with innovation like few can. With roots in the traditional kitchens of Lucknow and a career that spans continents, Ranveer has become a household name through his popular food and travel shows, bestselling books and as a judge on MasterChef India. His philosophy blends nostalgia with innovation, constantly reimagining Indian cuisine for new generations while honouring its deep cultural roots. He was recently in Bengaluru to kick off the Taste of South Festival, part of 50 Miles — a unique food concept at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru by 080 Lounges, created in collaboration with him. 50 Miles focuses on celebrating local cuisines and ingredients sourced from within a 50-mile radius of the city. In this exclusive conversation, Ranveer talks about the idea behind the festival, the food he loves in Bengaluru, why home kitchens hold the soul of Indian cuisine and how every dish can be a conversation.
What can we expect from the Taste of South Festival?
People can definitely expect us to not simply call it ‘South Indian’ food. The idea behind this festival is to celebrate the diversity of cuisines across the entire region, without getting caught up in the political or geographical boundaries that typically define states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Karnataka. We’re looking to explore the many micro-cuisines within the South of India. It’s about focusing on cultural definitions of food — how food is shaped by history, habits and art — rather than just region-based definitions. We’ve tried to organise these cuisines in a way that reflects their cultural roots, their unique techniques and the diverse flavours that a rise from those traditions.
What do you look forward to eating when you come to Bengaluru?
When I’m in Bengaluru, I look forward to experiencing the rich flavours of Kodagu (Coorgi/Kodava) food. There’s something special about the spice blends, the use of local ingredients and the depth of flavours. I also enjoy visiting Manu (Chandra)’s new restaurant (Lupa) and trying out the evolving menus. There’s always something new to discover! You can’t miss the coffee from Chikmagalur — it’s just such a part of the culture here. Additionally, I always make time for some fantastic Andhra food, especially in places like Indiranagar, where you’ll always find amazing fish dishes. Bengaluru is a true melting pot of cuisines and that’s what makes eating here so exciting!
How has your perception of Bengaluru changed over time?
Bengaluru has always been a city that challenges you. As an F&B professional, I often say that if you can make it in Bengaluru, you can make it anywhere. The city constantly keeps you on your toes. Over time, my perception has evolved; I now see it as the perfect test market. It gives you a sense of how people are reacting to different food ideas, how new concepts are received and how one must adapt to create something that speaks to this very diverse and multicultural audience. I look forward to what’s new in this city and it’s always an interesting place to explore trends and new dining concepts.
What’s a dish that makes you feel nostalgic no matter where you are?
For me, it’s the simple yet powerful combination of dal and rice. It’s something that connects the entire country, whether it’s Rajma Rice from Punjab, Amti Rice from Maharashtra or Sambar Rice from the South. It’s a grounding dish, no matter where I am in the world. There’s something so comforting and universal about dal and rice that it instantly brings me back to my roots. It’s one of those combinations that you can find in every corner of India, yet every region gives it its own unique twist and it’s always deeply satisfying.
You often say that food tells a story. Do you think of creating dishes as writing a story?
Absolutely! Food is much more than just the sum of its ingredients. Every dish is a conversation — a two-way interaction. Food isn’t just a one-sided story; it’s an experience that speaks to you and evokes a response. Every dish I create is an attempt to connect with the person eating it, to make them think, feel, or reflect in some way. It’s about moving people through flavours and textures, the way a story moves you through words. It’s an ongoing conversation between the chef and the eater and that’s what makes food so powerful.
How do you blend tradition with innovation and where do you draw the line for authenticity?
For me, there’s a very fine line between innovation and blasphemy. If I’m working with a traditional dish, I ask myself if someone who knows the original version would appreciate or accept my version. If the answer is yes, I feel I’ve struck the right balance. There’s always room for innovation, but it must come from a place of respect for the original dish and its heritage. The key is to stay true to the essence of what makes the dish what it is, while still offering something new or unexpected that enhances the experience. That’s the line I always try to walk — to innovate without disrespecting the foundation of the dish.
What’s one underrated Indian ingredient you wish more people would use?
Millets! I think millets are incredibly underrated, especially outside Karnataka, where they’ve thankfully already become a staple. The benefits of millets are enormous. They’re nutritious, sustainable and have such a rich history in Indian agriculture. While the Prime Minister has been promoting them as part of a national initiative, the rest of India can still do so much more with them. Last year was the Year of Millets and I hope that with more awareness and support, millets will become a much bigger part of our diets.
You’ve explored food in many different settings — train stations, streets, fine dining restaurants and villages. Where do you think the soul of Indian food lies?
The soul of Indian food, without a doubt, lies in our homes. It’s in the kitchens of our grandmothers, mothers and families where food is prepared with love and tradition. Home cooking is the foundation of Indian cuisine; it carries the essence of who we are and where we come from. It’s not just about following recipes but about passing down techniques, stories and memories through generations. That’s where you’ll find the true depth and authenticity of Indian food.
Has being in front of the camera changed the way you think about food?
Yes, being on camera has simplified my approach to food. There’s a saying in Indian music: “If you can’t explain it, you can’t play it.” The same applies to cooking. If you can’t explain a dish clearly and simply, then something is off. Being on television has taught me the importance of making food accessible and understandable. If I can explain a dish in a way that connects with people — whether they’re professional chefs or home cooks — then I know I’ve succeeded. Food should be simple enough to communicate, even if the preparation is complex.
What advice would you give to aspiring chefs who want to tell stories through food?
My advice is to start by feeling a deep personal connection to the food you create. Food should be an extension of your own experiences, your roots and your passions. If you can connect with a dish on a personal level, you can then translate that connection into a story. Cooking isn’t just about following recipes; it’s about sharing emotions, memories and stories through flavours. So, if you want to tell stories with your food, make sure those stories are true to you — authentic and heartfelt.
How do you unwind after a long day in the kitchen or on the road?
For me, music and photography are my two biggest forms of relaxation. Over the past couple of years, I’ve really gotten into vinyl records. I’ve built a decent collection and I love spending time listening to classic jazz quartets, Louis Armstrong and old sufi or Punjabi folk music. It’s something that allows me to disconnect from the hustle and immerse myself in something that feels both calming and enriching. I also write, but lately, music and photography have been my primary outlets for unwinding.
What’s next for you? Are you planning any new restaurants?
Yes! We’re opening a new restaurant on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai next month. It’s called Kashkan and it’s going to be an exciting venture that takes you on a culinary journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The idea is to showcase the diverse flavours and regional cuisines of India, all under one roof. I’m really looking forward to seeing how Dubai embraces this concept.
The Taste of South Festival is on at the 080 Lounge at Terminal 2 of KIAL till September 27.
