‘Every dish is a conversation’: Ranveer Brar

Celebrity chef, author, television host and culinary philosopher — Ranveer Brar is a name that resonates across kitchens and cultures. Known for his deep-rooted passion for Indian cuisine and storytelling through food, he blends tradition with innovation like few can. With roots in the traditional kitchens of Lucknow and a career that spans continents, Ranveer has become a household name through his popular food and travel shows, bestselling books and as a judge on MasterChef India. His philosophy blends nostalgia with innovation, constantly reimagining Indian cuisine for new generations while honouring its deep cultural roots. He was recently in Bengaluru to kick off the Taste of South Festival, part of 50 Miles — a unique food concept at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru by 080 Lounges, created in collaboration with him. 50 Miles focuses on celebrating local cuisines and ingredients sourced from within a 50-mile radius of the city. In this exclusive conversation, Ranveer talks about the idea behind the festival, the food he loves in Bengaluru, why home kitchens hold the soul of Indian cuisine and how every dish can be a conversation.