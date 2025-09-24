Injured but unstoppable: Badshah wraps North America Tour with a hit performance

Sharing a light-hearted post on Instagram featuring an eye patch, the 39-year-old singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer humorously wrote, “Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee,” in reference to his cameo in the newly released series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The incident occurred during the closing moments of Badshah’s Unfinished Tour that has taken North America by storm. Featuring special guest appearances from notable artistes including Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, as well as supporting acts Aastha Gill and Badal, Badshah’s high-energy performances captivated audiences of all ages. He also utilised his platform to speak about and request support for victims of recent natural disasters in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

From humble beginnings, starting with a mere ₹200 paycheck, Badshah has ascended to become one of India’s most influential rappers, achieving a milestone as the first to create a benchmark for Indian Hip Hop on the international stage.

In addition to his musical endeavours, Badshah has made significant strides in the global fashion landscape, with impressive appearances at both Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.