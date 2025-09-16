Badshah’s emotional tribute to Punjab amid devastating floods: A call for unity and resilience

Further talking about the strength and resilience of Punjabis, Badshah said, “Girkar Uthhte Hai… Uthenge… Kal Honsla Jabardast Hoga. Chardikala Kya Hai Mere Dost… Kehkar Nahin, Karkar Dikhayenge.” His lines reflected the true meaning of resilience, faith, and action.

Badshah also shared a realistic perspective, acknowledging that Punjab may take one to two years to fully stand again. But with determination, he emphasised that Punjabis will rise, and “we will stand together.”

He also stated, “This is the spirit that makes Punjab eternal. No matter how deep the waters rise, our people’s courage runs deeper. The farmers who feed our nation deserve nothing less than our complete support, and Punjab’s Chardikala will see us through this crisis stronger than before.”

Born to a Haryanvi father and Punjabi mother, the singer-songwriter, rapper and music producer’s deep-rooted connection to the region’s cultural fabric adds profound authenticity to his solidarity message.

The devastating floods, triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains in the upper catchment areas, have affected more than 1,900 villages and claimed over 43 lives, making this Punjab’s most severe natural disaster since 1988.