Badshah makes history as first Indian rapper at New York Fashion Week

He entered with authority in an outfit that fused casual street fashion with high-end couture. Styled by Shipra Sharma from New York, he arrived in a light-blue, faded denim, oversized zip-up hoodie along with coordinating jeans. The look was centered around Alexander Wang’s black chunky-sole boots, establishing an ideal juxtaposition of ruggedness and elegance. Central to the appearance: artisanal statement jewellery from the luxury accessory brand Deepa Gurnani. A collection of diamond-studded brooches—Alligator on Ice, Jay, Goat on Ice, Skull on Ice, Elephant on Ice—were elegantly arranged on his jacket.

Every item was carefully made in India by skilled artisans employing time-honored methods, blending striking elegance with cultural respect. The elephant design, prominently featured, honored Badshah’s Indian roots, and the handheld black shimmery Majestic Clutch offered the perfect finishing touch.

Badshah wore a Richard Mille RM 74-02 watch on his wrist, famous for its innovative skeleton design and engineering accuracy. Concealing his eyes, he put on matte black Oakley Metal Jacket sunglasses—infusing a modern, high-tech flair into the outfit. Alongside the handcrafted brooches, the leading fine-jewellery label Shaneli offered a bespoke 50-carat necklace and matching diamond rings crafted in 18K gold and totaling 5 carats.