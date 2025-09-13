Badshah makes history as first Indian rapper at New York Fashion Week

Music icon and pop culture trailblazer Badshah once again stamped his mark on the international fashion scene, becoming the first-ever Indian rapper ever to attend New York Fashion Week. Invited by acclaimed designer Alexander Wang who’s dressed the likes of Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Bella Hadid, Badshah front-rowed the much-anticipated Spring 2026 collection at 58 Bowery. This landmark appearance follows Badshah’s triumphant attendance at Paris Men’s Fashion Week for Amiri and coincides with his ongoing sold-out Unfinished Tour across North America.
He entered with authority in an outfit that fused casual street fashion with high-end couture. Styled by Shipra Sharma from New York, he arrived in a light-blue, faded denim, oversized zip-up hoodie along with coordinating jeans. The look was centered around Alexander Wang’s black chunky-sole boots, establishing an ideal juxtaposition of ruggedness and elegance. Central to the appearance: artisanal statement jewellery from the luxury accessory brand Deepa Gurnani. A collection of diamond-studded brooches—Alligator on Ice, Jay, Goat on Ice, Skull on Ice, Elephant on Ice—were elegantly arranged on his jacket.
Every item was carefully made in India by skilled artisans employing time-honored methods, blending striking elegance with cultural respect. The elephant design, prominently featured, honored Badshah’s Indian roots, and the handheld black shimmery Majestic Clutch offered the perfect finishing touch.
Badshah wore a Richard Mille RM 74-02 watch on his wrist, famous for its innovative skeleton design and engineering accuracy. Concealing his eyes, he put on matte black Oakley Metal Jacket sunglasses—infusing a modern, high-tech flair into the outfit. Alongside the handcrafted brooches, the leading fine-jewellery label Shaneli offered a bespoke 50-carat necklace and matching diamond rings crafted in 18K gold and totaling 5 carats.
The interlocking design echoes the rhythm and flow of Badshah’s music, marrying the depth of his lyrics with the brilliance of natural diamonds. Interrupting his high-octane tour schedule, Badshah sat alongside fashion editors, A-list celebrities and industry luminaries of the likes of Cardi B and her daughter Kulture, SAINt JHN, Law Roach, Taraji P Henson, Martha Stewart, Ming Lee Simmons, Tiffany Haddish, Mohamed Ramadan, Sarah Shahi, Dess Dior, Valentina Ferrer, Alton Mason, Elizabeth Sulcer, Brandon Blackwood, Mickey Boardman, Amerie, Hallie Batchelder, Robert DeLeo, Rickey Thompson, Vas Morgan, Selah Marley, Justin Skye, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, June Ambrose, Aweng Ade-Chuo, Shannon Nadj, Fiffany Luu, Mohamed Ramadan, Chiara Hovland, R’Bonney Gabriel, Awich. Alexander Wang’s return to New York Fashion Week after a seven-year hiatus was nothing short of spectacular.
Marking his 20th anniversary, Wang transformed 58 Bowery—formerly a renowned financial establishment—into an engaging artistic retreat. There, he revealed Matriarch, a compilation that blended personal storytelling, innovative AI design, and his distinctive minimalist-rebellious style. Models donned in fragmented silhouettes and surprising material combinations moved under delicate projections, suggesting the brand’s upcoming venture into technology-enhanced luxury.
Badshah’s earlier achievement at Paris Men’s Fashion Week with Amiri marked his rise as a fashion influencer globally. Currently, in New York, he keeps reshaping the concept of a multi-disciplinary artist by blending hit music with groundbreaking fashion choices.