How can you pick a tender coconut with sweet water? Here's a science-based hack

According to experts, coconut when young is almost like a bag filled with sugar water. By the time the coconut reaches seven months old, it contains so much glucose and fructose inside that it tastes sweet. It means that at this age, coconut has not yet transformed all its sugars into flesh.

With the growth of the coconut, there is a higher amount of sugars that go into producing the white layer called malai. Thus, the older the coconut, the thicker will be the malai layer, but at the same time, it will have less sugar in its water. In turn, young coconuts with little malai have sweeter water inside.

Indeed, sound can be another criterion to pick tender coconuts. This is because the patli malai coconut contains more water and less air, hence creating a dull sound when struck due to the absorption of sound waves by the water. On the other hand, older coconuts will create a hollow and high-pitched sound.

Next time you visit a coconut stall, use these tips to pick tender coconuts within seconds. Check whether there is less sloshing sound when you shake it gently, and ensure you hear the dull thud sound indicating higher water content in it. The vendors will vouch for it being young and sweet.