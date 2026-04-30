5 things to avoid while ordering food in Italy

Every city has its own food culture and while you are there, it is good to know about the dos and don’ts of that city. If you find your way to Italy, then bookmark these five rules so that you get the best food there. Beware of placing the wrong order, straining your purse or falling prey to tourist traps by knowing how to order correctly…in the local way!

What not to do when ordering food in Italy?

While Italy is the haven for pasta and pizza, it is also a place which treats its food and food habits very seriously. As a tourist, you may not have the knowledge of these pointers as they don’t show up on any guidebook. Moreover, food is also a very lucrative way of developing tourist traps. Thus, before you settle down to order your food in Italy, keep a look out for these pointers and know when and what to order and when to skip the queue.