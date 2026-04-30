5 things to avoid while ordering food in Italy

Every city has its own food culture and while you are there, it is good to know about the dos and don’ts of that city. If you find your way to Italy, then bookmark these five rules so that you get the best food there. Beware of placing the wrong order, straining your purse or falling prey to tourist traps by knowing how to order correctly…in the local way!
While Italy is the haven for pasta and pizza, it is also a place which treats its food and food habits very seriously. As a tourist, you may not have the knowledge of these pointers as they don’t show up on any guidebook. Moreover, food is also a very lucrative way of developing tourist traps. Thus, before you settle down to order your food in Italy, keep a look out for these pointers and know when and what to order and when to skip the queue.
This may seem to be the strangest tip anyone would ever give you, especially when tourist spots have ample eateries around. But, the logic is that with everyone flocking in to these eateries, elevating the demand, sometimes, the eateries are unable to churn out good quality and tasty food. However, the price remains the same. Hence, it is better to look for a quieter place, away from the crowded streets and enjoy the scenic view with local dishes on your plate.
In many places restaurants are open all throughout the day. But that is not the case in Italy. They open for specific hours for lunch and dinner only. A restaurant is typically open between noon to 2:30 for lunch service and 7:30 pm to 10:30 / 11 pm for dinner service. Hence, plan your day accordingly so that you can catch good food at the right time. However, some eateries which cater to the on-the-go or budget tourist demands are most definitely open all day with limited menu choices. They may also have questionable quality of food.
Sandwich boards are small boards with advertisements about set menu or deals of the day. While these may seem very alluring for a tourist, they may not often give you the expected end results. In Italy, a well known restaurant will not need extra advertisement. But if you see any restaurant trying to go the extra way to invite you over, then consciously beware of the food and their quality. Most authentic Italian restaurants will have a menu that will change as per season and locally grown fresh produce. Hence, always look for the same in any eatery you visit.
A bar in Italy is not just a place where one is served alcohol but also coffee, soft drinks and small bites. In fact, in Italy, it is often in your budget to stand at smaller cafes, drink your caffeine in a shot and go about the day’s work. Table seating for just coffee and cake may invite a strain on your finances. These bars open early in the morning; hence, you will get your daily dose of caffeine as you wake up.
Coffee in Italy means caffe or espresso served in small glasses which can be quickly gulped down. However, cappuccino and Caffe Americano are also available in the shops. However, be specific while ordering a latte. Always ask for a caffe latte as only latte will fetch you a tall glass of milk.