Food burial: The ancient Celtic method of preservation that we still use

Years ago, when modern mechanisms of food preservation were absent, people used to rely on nature for the same. Food like dry grains and vegetables were sealed in large jars and buried underground. Grains like rice or lentils and root vegetables which survived well in warm temperature were stored using this method. The principle was the foundation of the fact that stable temperature slowed down decay. Moreover, in Ireland or Scotland, animal fat was also preserved in a similar way by burying them in peat bogs and this came to be known as the practice of bog butter.

One can now ask that how can food be preserved naturally in the absence of preservatives and in the presence of heat and warmth under the earth. There are two main reasons why this formula worked back in the day. First, when these products were cut off from the influence of Oxygen, bacterial growth, which is responsible for rotting food products, also lessened. Second, the sun rays which were the main source of heat used to affect only the surface of the earth. The temperature below was relatively cooler. Thus, this stable and cool temperature actually helped in preserving food for a long time.