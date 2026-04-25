Have you started the viral cheese-on-the-canvas for your charcuterie boards?

Making a cheese-on-the-canvas isn’t very difficult or time consuming. All you would need is a canvas, food colours (optional) and cream cheese or thick cheese. The first step would be to get your cheese to a cheese spread consistency and ideally stick to any one type of cheese. Once the cheese is malleable enough, spread it on a surface, take a canvas and put butter paper. Do a patch test to see if the consistency holds. If it slips, then make the cheese more compact; and if it stands still, then continue with the current spread.

For a basic canvas, just spread the cheese in a layer on the canvas and enjoy it with crackers or olives. If you want to experiment slightly, then have a decorative image in mind, say a tree with two flowers. Divide the cheese spread in three bowls and add food colours to the spread. Go artsy and make a regular or white cheese background. Then spread a flower stalk which is green in colour. And lastly, sculpt some flower petals in pink, red or yellow. And your floral cheese canvas is ready.