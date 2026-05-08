Move over green, it's time to go purple with the internet’s new sensation, Ube

If you have noticed this pastel purple drink while scrolling on social media, we bet it has got you hooked on to it. After the viral green matcha sensation, here’s internet’s new trend – the purple drink. And not, it’s not blackcurrant, blueberry or blackberry! It is called ube, a bright purple yam which was a staple of the Philippines, but of late, has become a global sensation. From cafes to restaurants to home chefs, everyone is talking about it, and yes, you can drink it or eat it, both.
To rewind the timeline, ube is a starchy root vegetable which was commonly used in traditional Filipino cuisine. Due to similar colours, there’s confusion that ube is purple sweet potato or taro, but that is not the case. Packed with fibre, anti-oxidants, Vitamin C and anthocyamnins (which lend it the purple colour), Ube has slowly crept into modern culinary trends.
What makes it vividly appealing is its pastel purple colour. This is a natural colour, devoid of any chemical food colouring agents and it makes the item stand out. Due to this, it has become Internet’s favourite item to snap around these days, and when the fun is done, it’s time to discuss the flavours.
Ube is a mix of vanilla, coconut, white chocolate, pistachio or sweet creamy earthy notes. From this is can be concluded that it is nutty and chocolaty in taste. This also means that it has high sugar content. It is naturally sweeter, thicker, caffeine –free and thicker in texture, making it perfect for coffee and shakes.
Today, one can see Ube being used in lattes, tea, and cocktails. But hold on, you need not only sip it, you can bite it too. An array of breakfasts, desserts and snacks like cheesecakes, crepes, pancakes, donuts, cookies, ice creams are also being made by incorporating this flavour.
Ube is another perfect example of how traditional finds a revival through invention and social media. What has been a daily staple in one part of the world is now a much-wanted delicacy around the globe, thanks to social media popularity and trendy consumer-friendly menu development. Due to its interesting colour, social media appeal, and adoption by the café culture, it is now being re-branded as the next matcha or the purple matcha. But in reality, both trends – matcha and ube – go hand in hand and are also here to stay.
So, have you entered the purple food era by trying ube yet?
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