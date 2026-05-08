Move over green, it's time to go purple with the internet’s new sensation, Ube

To rewind the timeline, ube is a starchy root vegetable which was commonly used in traditional Filipino cuisine. Due to similar colours, there’s confusion that ube is purple sweet potato or taro, but that is not the case. Packed with fibre, anti-oxidants, Vitamin C and anthocyamnins (which lend it the purple colour), Ube has slowly crept into modern culinary trends.

What makes it vividly appealing is its pastel purple colour. This is a natural colour, devoid of any chemical food colouring agents and it makes the item stand out. Due to this, it has become Internet’s favourite item to snap around these days, and when the fun is done, it’s time to discuss the flavours.

Ube is a mix of vanilla, coconut, white chocolate, pistachio or sweet creamy earthy notes. From this is can be concluded that it is nutty and chocolaty in taste. This also means that it has high sugar content. It is naturally sweeter, thicker, caffeine –free and thicker in texture, making it perfect for coffee and shakes.