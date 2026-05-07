First time in Paris? Don’t make these 5 food mistakes

When in Paris, learn the local rules to make the most of your trips. One of the prime areas where you would need local knowledge is choosing the right place and right way to dine. Here are a few tips and tricks you can adhere to while making your way through Paris. While you must of course indulge in chocolates, crepes, coffee and more, here’s how to do it right, without drilling a hole in those pockets.

If you are visiting Paris for the first time, then be aware of these 5 food mistakes that you can easily make

You are on your way sightseeing peacefully in Paris and want to take a quick food break. Here’s what you do and don’t do when it comes to eating in public cafes and restaurants in Paris.