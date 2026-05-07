First time in Paris? Don’t make these 5 food mistakes

When in Paris, learn the local rules to make the most of your trips. One of the prime areas where you would need local knowledge is choosing the right place and right way to dine. Here are a few tips and tricks you can adhere to while making your way through Paris. While you must of course indulge in chocolates, crepes, coffee and more, here’s how to do it right, without drilling a hole in those pockets.
You are on your way sightseeing peacefully in Paris and want to take a quick food break. Here’s what you do and don’t do when it comes to eating in public cafes and restaurants in Paris.
French food is not just good coffee or desserts and chocolates. It is also about regional food which is made from fresh seasonal produce. Most of these foods are usually overshadowed by the most popular ones. But if you want to soak in the flavours of Paris like a true local, then seek out hidden joints or keep an eye open for regional street food delicacies, and never skip them. If you are looking for names, then check out Breton crepes or Alsatian tartes flambees.
Paris is a place where life goes on its own wavelength. People prefer to sit down and have a hearty meal relishing the sounds, sights, and flavours. It is futile to sit down to have food and expect rapid service. Thus, schedule your day accordingly or keep ample time in hand for exploring food joints.
Sometimes, you would notice that standing at the counters or table tops is cheaper than actually sitting down at a café or restaurant and availing their waiting services. As is understood, when you sit down for your meal, service charges are automatically levied, which brings up the food cost. Moreover, bread and drinking water is often complimentary, so check the fine lines of rules and regulations before you eat. Moreover, since service charges are already included, you can do with minimal tipping.
Croissants are freshly baked every morning and they fly off the shelves like hotcakes. In fact the best time to grab a croissant is between 7 am to 9 am. Thereafter, you still get some till noon, if you are lucky. But post that, the ones available usually do not live up to the taste –expectations because they may be leftovers or stale. Thus, even though croissants are a popular item, it’s not an all-day item.
When you sit down to browse through menus, keep an eye out for fixed meals in a certain price range. At times, these pre-fixed meals are financially more convenient on the pocket than ordering à la carte. In this way, you can opt for a brunch or an early dinner and continue your sightseeing hassle-free. You might also save on your overall travel budget by following these little tricks.
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