Wednesday Season 3 filming takes over Paris, c reveals first look of Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Addams has swapped the haunting forests of Ireland for the cobbled streets of the French capital city. The production of the much-awaited third season of the popular show Wednesday officially commenced in Paris last week, with the franchise bringing an element of chic elegance to its already gothic setting. Shooting started on April 18 and concluded yesterday, April 20, after an exciting time in Paris.

From Paris, with dread: Wednesday takes the City of Light

The official announcement saw the release of a behind-the-scenes poster with Jenna posing confidently under the Eiffel Tower. Wearing her trademark outfit, the actress is seen with Thing, who sits on a motorcycle along with its sidecar. Photographs also showed that Fred has made his comeback, as he can be seen with Jenna shooting an action scene beside the River Seine. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Tim, PJ Dillon was also working alongside with him to shoot scenes that seem to involve a lot of visual effects for the upcoming third episode.