Wednesday Season 3 filming takes over Paris, c reveals first look of Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Addams has swapped the haunting forests of Ireland for the cobbled streets of the French capital city. The production of the much-awaited third season of the popular show Wednesday officially commenced in Paris last week, with the franchise bringing an element of chic elegance to its already gothic setting. Shooting started on April 18 and concluded yesterday, April 20, after an exciting time in Paris.
The official announcement saw the release of a behind-the-scenes poster with Jenna posing confidently under the Eiffel Tower. Wearing her trademark outfit, the actress is seen with Thing, who sits on a motorcycle along with its sidecar. Photographs also showed that Fred has made his comeback, as he can be seen with Jenna shooting an action scene beside the River Seine. Directed by the visionary filmmaker Tim, PJ Dillon was also working alongside with him to shoot scenes that seem to involve a lot of visual effects for the upcoming third episode.
With the move to Europe, one cannot help but recall the significant events during the second season, wherein Wednesday sets out on an adventure to find Enid, who has been struggling to adjust to her transformation from an average human to a rare and strong alpha werewolf. Aside from Catherine and Luis, there is a new addition to the existing cast of characters, featuring some well-known figures in Hollywood. Among these guests are Winona and Lena, two of Tim’s regular collaborators, along with Andrew and James.
With a teaser video having been released and cryptic letters being analyzed for hints on new antagonists or clandestine organisations, the fans must brace themselves for more waiting. With production being done internationally, the process of editing will take time, and a re-showing of the episodes can only be anticipated in the middle of 2027.