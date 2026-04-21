Want to try a 'brocket'? Try this Kolkata joint

But Bread Pocket Co. isn’t just about what’s on the plate. Inspired by street food cultures in cities like London and Dubai, the space adopts a stand-and-eat format, doing away with traditional seating altogether.

“Bread Pocket Co. was built around the idea of creating something that is fresh, healthy, and flavourful, but also young and accessible. We wanted to bring together global flavours, a strong sense of ambience, and a format that feels easy on the pocket. It’s not just about the food, it’s about the overall experience, the music, the energy, and a space that feels young at heart,” said Vicky Tulsyan & Dipti Sawalka Modi, Co-founders, Bread Pocket Co.

This format reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour. Today’s urban audience is seeking food that is quick, clean, affordable, and engaging. Bread Pocket Co. addresses this demand by combining quality ingredients with a strong experiential layer, creating a format that is both functional and social.

Bread Pocket Co. is co-founded by Dipti Sawalka Modi, Vicky Tulsyan, and Rahul Ahuja, Director at KMT Dubai, who brings experience with brands such as Barbeque Nation and Nando’s.

Bread Pocket Co., 66/2C, Purna Das Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata

Open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM