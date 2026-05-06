Phuchka or Gol Gappa: What really changes in this namesake tug-of-war?

Phuchka, gol-gappa, pani –puri, no matter what you name it, these deep fried sooji crisps with a tangy and spicy potato mash filling and the classic lemon-pudina- tamarind water or the sweet one, is the celebrity for all occasions. From birthday parties to weddings, from good result treats to job promotions, nothing is complete without challenging your friends on the number of phuchka that can be eaten. Interestingly, this is one such snack which is available the roadside curbs or small snack bars across the country and yet called by different names. Today, we look at what really changes with the names of the crowd-favourite snack.

Here’s what changes between phuchka or gol gappa in different regions of the country

If you have actually tasted these deep –fried balls in different states, then a true eater will be able to catch the subtle changes that exist in taste, filling or flavours. And we are laying it down for you so that next time you try them across states; you know exactly what you are in for.