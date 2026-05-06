Phuchka or Gol Gappa: What really changes in this namesake tug-of-war?

Phuchka, gol-gappa, pani –puri, no matter what you name it, these deep fried sooji crisps with a tangy and spicy potato mash filling and the classic lemon-pudina- tamarind water or the sweet one, is the celebrity for all occasions. From birthday parties to weddings, from good result treats to job promotions, nothing is complete without challenging your friends on the number of phuchka that can be eaten. Interestingly, this is one such snack which is available the roadside curbs or small snack bars across the country and yet called by different names. Today, we look at what really changes with the names of the crowd-favourite snack.
If you have actually tasted these deep –fried balls in different states, then a true eater will be able to catch the subtle changes that exist in taste, filling or flavours. And we are laying it down for you so that next time you try them across states; you know exactly what you are in for.
The Kolkata Phuchka: Has a rich filling comprising mashed potato, chana, tamarind pulp, onions, coriander, chilli (as per taste), jeera powder and sometimes the vendor’s special spice palate. The puri is small and crunchy. While traditionally the water used to be a tamarind – green chilli kick but now it has expanded to a variety, including sweet water. Kolkata phuchka is nostalgia packed in every bite and bold spicy and acidic flavours parcelled in every inch of the snack.
The Delhi gol gappa: The filling is kept simple so that the water does all the magic. With a plain chickpea and potato filling, you can enjoy the snack with water, which comes in different flavours like mint, hing, spicy, sweet and tangy. Sometimes, vendors add an extra layer of tamarind chutney on the puri filling to give you that kick.
Mumbai’s Pani Puri: Although a flavour bomb, the pani puri leans on the sweeter side. With a mix of white pea and potato, the water is a fusion of sweet and tangy elements. Sometimes, the puris become light and softer due to the filling and they often loses its crunch. But nevertheless, who would want to miss this, especially during the monsoons?
UP and Bihar’s Gupchup: One bite and clearly you shut your mouth to experience the flavour burst inside it. In the Northern and Eastern belts, the filling has a signature taste of asafoetida (hing). From the filling to the water, everything is heavy on the flavours of hing, less sweet and very spicy. So, if spice is your go-to taste preference, you know where to come.
Gujarat’s sweetness: In Gujarat, Pani puri has a filling of moong dal, ragda and potato mix but the water leans towards a sweeter taste. In fact, traces of jaggery are very common in this snack.
Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vishakhapatnam: Similar to the ones found in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, not just by name but by taste as well, this South- Eastern belt has a garlic-heavy flavour sometimes. In fact, in Vishakhapatnam, one may have even come across fillings where no potatoes are used, rather, soft-boiled chana with chopped onion and green chillies make up the spicy puri mix.
Thus, the snack only changes in filling or types of water and its taste across the States, but in sentiments, it remains perfectly same everywhere.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.