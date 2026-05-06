From books to plates: How literature hides modern culinary trends?

While the phrase ‘books to screen’ is commonly heard, heave you heard the phrase, books to plates before? Have you noticed when you picked up your childhood classics, how well they described food? Food is truly one way to win hearts over, whether it is in real life or through the pen. Lavish descriptions of Victorian tea parties, kitty parties, weddings, or ballroom dinners have found space in books.

As opposed to this, the ‘poor man’s meal’ has also been featured in several classic literature. Moreover, to make things interesting for the children, books often mention about chocolates. Now, that you are surrounded by culinary trends, developed food display, and innovations on the plate, do you ever stop, think and recollect your childhood memories of reading about them in your favourite books? Could they have possibly played a part is enlarging pop-culture and influencing today’s culinary trends?

Does literature have a hand in shaping modern culinary trends?

Long before the Bridgerton tea-party set-ups started coming out of the screen and on to your plates, Roald Dahl, JK Rowling, and even Shakespeare had written at large about food. Here are some trends which find immense parallel with literary references. A quick note ahead, food like these always existed in the society, but literature may have had its fair share in elevating their significance.