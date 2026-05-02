Smart menu choices for an Indian summer wedding

Getting married in April is stressful because in India there is less “spring romance” and more “welcome to the sun’s personal vendetta.” The real make-or-break detail is the menu because guests won’t remember the tenth dish on the buffet, but they will remember how the food made them feel. Your goal is to make sure no one leaves thinking, “Great ceremony, but I need a nap and a litre of water.” Here’s the cheat sheet on—what to do, what to avoid, and how not to accidentally host a collective food coma.
Indian summers are ruthless. Prioritise dishes with high water content like watermelon chaat, cucumber salads, minty raitas. Welcome drinks are non-negotiable: aam panna, jaljeera, coconut water.
This is not the time for a lineup of butter-laden, cream-thick curries. No one wants to sweat through a rich dal makhani at 2 pm.
Live chaat stations, dosa counters, even a quick stir-fry setup—anything made fresh and served hot works better than food sitting out in the heat. And people love watching their snack come together.
Pre-plated chaats or salads are just sad by the time guests get to them. If it doesn’t hold up well, it doesn’t belong on a buffet table in April.
Lean into dishes that naturally suit the climate, like lemon rice, grilled fish, steamed items. They exist for a reason: they’re built for heat.
Just because it’s “wedding food” doesn’t mean it’s right for the weather. Heavy biryanis, rich kebabs, dense desserts are great in December, but questionable in peak summer.
Mini servings are your secret weapon. Keep bite-sized idlis, small stuffed kulchas, tasting portions which will help guests try everything without feeling full halfway through.
A tight, well-thought-out menu beats a sprawling one where half the dishes get ignored (or worse, go bad in the heat).
Kulfi, sorbets, shrikhand, even a gola station—keep desserts that double as relief from the temperature.
Gulab jamun and gajar halwa have their place, but April afternoons are not that place. No one wants to wade through sugar syrup while melting.
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