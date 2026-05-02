Smart menu choices for an Indian summer wedding

DO: Opt for live counters

Live chaat stations, dosa counters, even a quick stir-fry setup—anything made fresh and served hot works better than food sitting out in the heat. And people love watching their snack come together.

DON’T: Pre-plate delicate items

Pre-plated chaats or salads are just sad by the time guests get to them. If it doesn’t hold up well, it doesn’t belong on a buffet table in April.