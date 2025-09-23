Ballon d'Or 2025: Dembélé wins his first while Bonmatí stuns with threepeat

The much-anticipated 2025 Ballon d'Or awards were given out in an elaborate ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, on September 22. This 69th edition of the coveted ceremony awarded the best in football over the 2024-25 season.

The event awarded both men's and women's football on equal terms, a significant change from previous years. The highest prize: The Ballon d'Or were given to Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí for being the best male and female footballer in the last season, respectively.

Ballon d'Or 2025

Barcelona and Spanish star player, Aitana Bonmatí won her third consecutive Ballon d'Or at Monday's ceremony, becoming only the third footballer to achieve the iconic threepeat, besides Michel Platini (1983-85) and Lionel Messi (2009-12).