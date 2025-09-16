The UEFA Champions League 2025 is ready to kick off for another thrilling season

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest stage in football and the best football clubs from all over the world will battle it out for the most prestigious trophy in club football.

The UCL will kick off on September 16, with two matches scheduled to begin at 10:15 pm: PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise and Athletic Club vs Arsenal. The competition will conclude on May 30, 2026 with the final in Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

36 teams will compete in the 2025/26 UCL season

The competition had brought changes to its format ahead of the 2024/25 season. The group-stage format was replaced with a 36 team league format, where each team played a total of eight matches.

For the 2025/26 season, the league phase will remain intact as a total of 144 matches are played over eight match weeks. The top eight teams on the table will automatically qualify for the Round of 16 while the remaining eight spots will have to be secured after a round of play-offs.