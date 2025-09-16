The UEFA Champions League 2025 is ready to kick off for another thrilling season

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is the biggest stage in football and the best football clubs from all over the world will battle it out for the most prestigious trophy in club football.
The UCL will kick off on September 16, with two matches scheduled to begin at 10:15 pm: PSV vs Union Saint-Gilloise and Athletic Club vs Arsenal. The competition will conclude on May 30, 2026 with the final in Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
The competition had brought changes to its format ahead of the 2024/25 season. The group-stage format was replaced with a 36 team league format, where each team played a total of eight matches.
For the 2025/26 season, the league phase will remain intact as a total of 144 matches are played over eight match weeks. The top eight teams on the table will automatically qualify for the Round of 16 while the remaining eight spots will have to be secured after a round of play-offs.
For fans in India, UCL can be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with Thursday night matches scheduled for the first game week.
The much-awaited UCL competition promises a thrilling edition, as fans except top-quality football from seasoned as well as new players.
Defending champions PSG will look to retain their trophy while giants like Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid are favourites who are expected to impress.
Underdogs such as Ajax, Juventus, Athletic Club, Benfica, Monaco, Eintracht Frankfurt, Villareal, Club Brugge, Olympiacos have some big names playing for them who might surprise fans.
Players like Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain), Claudio Echeverri (Bayer Leverkusen), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid) and Rafael Leão (AC Milan) are expected to put up a show while many others in the run.
As the most-anticipated club tournament is all set to commence tonight, the next few months will be full of drama, tears, laughters, and most importantly, great football.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.