Messi’s Argentina to play in Kerala? Here’s all you need to know

India was still recovering from the news of Messi finally visiting India in December as part of the GOAT Tour of India 2025, when the Argentina Football Association (AFA) announced that the World Champions will play a FIFA friendly match in Kerala in November this year. The announcement came in the early hours of Saturday.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will play a friendly match in Kerala between November 10 and 18 as the Albiceleste prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America. The opponent has not been revealed yet.

Messi’s Argentina will play in India coming November

AFA took to their official social media platforms on August 23 to announce the list of their upcoming international friendlies in October and November. The team led by head coach Lionel Scaloni will play in the United States between October 6 and 14 and in Luanda (Angola) and Kerala (India) between November 10 and 18.

The rivals for the November leg of international friendlies is yet to be finalised, according to the official page.