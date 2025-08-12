Shifting Goalposts: Tracing Delhi's football culture today

Old guards

Tushar Dev, the veteran CEO of another New Delhi club, Shimla Youngs, and a former footballer himself, also has rich memories. From the ’70s. “ ‘Beat both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal before my last breath’,” his mentor, former chairperson and the coach of the club, Bahadur Singh Chauhan, had said; the team failed to do so.

Shimla Youngs, however, is the first club from Delhi to reach the Durand Cup semi-final. “In the 1972-73 semis, we faced East Bengal. The first game was drawn; in the second, we lost badly. But between 1969 and 1976, we won four DSA titles,” adds Dev.

Currently, the club is struggling to stay in the second division of the Delhi league. “No one now wants to play for free. Chauhan Sir was a DoPT employee and had good contacts; he was able to get many players from the government services. I neither have the money nor such contacts,” he says. The club functions mainly as a training club.

His sentiment is echoed by Arindam Paul, an entrepreneur and the CEO of Hindustan FC—it scouted Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri in the early 2000s. “We were formidable in the ’90s and the early 2000s, and tussled with some of the Old Delhi clubs like Usmania and City Club. Sadly, the sponsorship scene is dismal. No one covers our games. The present generation of Delhiites is not very aware of the ‘football culture’”, adds Paul.