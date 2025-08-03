Lionel Messi to visit India in December: Full schedule, tickets and what to expect

Next, Messi will go to Eden Gardens. From 12pm to 1.30pm, fans can attend the GOAT Concert and the GOAT Cup, which is a soft-touch, seven-a-side football match. Sourav Ganguly, John Abraham and Bhaichung Bhutia are likely to play alongside him. Tickets for this event will be priced at around INR 3,500 or more. Eden Gardens will be open to full capacity, which means up to 68,000 people may attend.

Later that evening, Messi will fly to Ahmedabad for a private event hosted by the Adani Foundation. The next day, December 14, he will be in Mumbai. He is scheduled to appear at a meet-and-greet at CCI at 3.45pm, followed by the GOAT Cup and Concert at Wankhede Stadium at 5.30pm.

There were rumours about him playing cricket with MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, but organisers said that will not happen. Messi may also meet the Indian football team in Mumbai, depending on their availability. On December 15, he will be in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, there will be another GOAT Concert and Cup at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium at 2.15pm.