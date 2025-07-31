India walks out of the World Championship of Legends 2025 semifinals, match awarded to Pakistan

The India vs Pakistan semi-final at the World Championship of Legends will not be happening as the India Champions team have forfeited the clash. As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina had shared their unwillingness to play the knockout game against Pakistan.

In a statement released by the WCL organisers India’s decision to withdraw from the semi-final was revealed. Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi watched India Champions Team, led by Yuvraj Singh, leave the stadium, after the latter decided not to play against team Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends semifinal.

The Indian team's decision came in the wake of the worsened political relations between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, where the players refused to play against their Cricketing arch rival.

What happens now at the World Championship of Legends semifinal?

As per latest updates, the semifinal scheduled for Thursday, July 31, in Birmingham, was cancelled following the refusal, and reports say that the match was awarded to the Pakistan side, who will play in the final.