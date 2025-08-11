Hardik Pandya to undergo fitness test at NCA before Asia Cup

Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to undergo a routine fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 11 and 12 ahead of Asia Cup 2025 which takes place on September 9.

On Sunday, the 31-year old all rounder gave posted an update on his Instagram story, captioned, “A short trip to the NCA” to confirm his travel for the assessment. The result of this assessment will decide his participation in the high-profile tournament. Hardik has been training in Mumbai to ensure that he reaches peak fitness levels before the match.

The fact that Hardik is an all-rounder in white-ball formats means the results of this medical assessment are crucial not only for him to play, but for his team's performance and success.