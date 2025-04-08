Hardik Pandya fights tears after Mumbai Indians crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede

The emotional subplot? The final over showdown between brothers Hardik and Krunal, which ended with Krunal dismissing three MI batters, sealing RCB’s first-ever win at Wankhede. The five-time champions now sit uncomfortably in the bottom half of the points table, with three losses from five matches. After the game, an emotional Hardik was seen on the verge of tears, before being consoled by teammates and later embracing his brother in a heartfelt moment that won hearts on and off the field. The pair shared a long post-match chat, a touching sight after a fiercely fought contest.

“It was a run-fest… just two hits short,” Hardik admitted, visibly gutted. “Power plays are crucial in games like these. We were behind early and couldn’t execute at the death. I don’t want to be too harsh on the bowlers—it was a tough track.”