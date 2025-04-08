Hardik Pandya fights tears after Mumbai Indians crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede

It was heartbreak at home for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a historic 12-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in a high-scoring IPL 2025 thriller on Monday. Chasing a daunting 222, MI fought back valiantly through a spirited partnership between Tilak Varma and Hardik, but fell short in the final over—thanks to Krunal Pandya’s match-winning spell.
The emotional subplot? The final over showdown between brothers Hardik and Krunal, which ended with Krunal dismissing three MI batters, sealing RCB’s first-ever win at Wankhede. The five-time champions now sit uncomfortably in the bottom half of the points table, with three losses from five matches. After the game, an emotional Hardik was seen on the verge of tears, before being consoled by teammates and later embracing his brother in a heartfelt moment that won hearts on and off the field. The pair shared a long post-match chat, a touching sight after a fiercely fought contest.
“It was a run-fest… just two hits short,” Hardik admitted, visibly gutted. “Power plays are crucial in games like these. We were behind early and couldn’t execute at the death. I don’t want to be too harsh on the bowlers—it was a tough track.”
RCB’s narrative-defying run continues. After breaking a 17-year drought against CSK at Chepauk, they’ve now ticked Wankhede off their list. Rajat Patidar led the charge, while the returning Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless despite a tight spell (0/29).
Hardik also shed light on Rohit Sharma’s absence in the previous match and praised Tilak’s resilience after a finger injury. “People said a lot of things... but they don’t always know the whole story,” he added.
For Hardik, the wait for a turnaround continues.