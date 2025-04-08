Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2025 struggles continue: Fans slam batter after another disappointing knock

Rohit Sharma's turbulent IPL 2025 campaign hit another low on Monday as the veteran batter managed just 17 runs before being clean bowled by Yash Dayal during the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Returning from a brief injury layoff, the former MI skipper showed early promise with a couple of boundaries and a six but failed to capitalise — a pattern that’s becoming all too familiar this season.
This latest misfire from Rohit has ignited a wave of criticism on social media, where fans and pundits alike voiced their frustration over his form. Once the anchor of Mumbai Indians' top order, Rohit now finds himself under mounting pressure with each unproductive outing.
While Rohit floundered, RCB made the most of a flat deck and some pedestrian bowling from MI. Virat Kohli looked in sublime touch, crafting a fluent 67 off 42 balls, laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. Skipper Rajat Patidar wasn’t to be left behind, hammering a brisk 64 off just 32 deliveries, propelling RCB to an imposing total of 221/5 in Match 21 of IPL 2025.
Mumbai’s bowling lacked bite, save for the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to the playing XI with a typically tight spell (4-0-29-0). Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets but proved expensive, conceding 45 runs in his four overs.
RCB dominated all phases of the innings — starting strong with 73/1 in the power play, stabilising through the middle, and finishing with a flourish in the death overs. As Mumbai Indians face growing concerns over their campaign, all eyes will remain on Rohit Sharma — not just for runs, but for redemption.