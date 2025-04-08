Rohit Sharma’s IPL 2025 struggles continue: Fans slam batter after another disappointing knock

Rohit Sharma's turbulent IPL 2025 campaign hit another low on Monday as the veteran batter managed just 17 runs before being clean bowled by Yash Dayal during the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Returning from a brief injury layoff, the former MI skipper showed early promise with a couple of boundaries and a six but failed to capitalise — a pattern that’s becoming all too familiar this season.

This latest misfire from Rohit has ignited a wave of criticism on social media, where fans and pundits alike voiced their frustration over his form. Once the anchor of Mumbai Indians' top order, Rohit now finds himself under mounting pressure with each unproductive outing.

