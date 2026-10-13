Hema Malini kicks off Navratri celebrations with captivating dance ballet Durga

Actress and politician Hema Malini marked the beginning of Navratri with a performance of her popular ballet Durga at a special celebration organised in Telangana.

Hema Malini kicks off Navratri with Durga ballet

Taking to Instagram, the Sholay actor shared her experience of performing at the Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration, held at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11. The event also coincided with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Sharing her happiness over the performance, Hema wrote, “It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s ‘Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration, it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion, wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja #navratri #dance #danceballet #durga #agarwalsamaj.”

She also extended festive greetings to her followers on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.