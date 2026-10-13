Selma Blair reportedly arrested for abusing flight attendants

Selma Blair, the actress known for Cruel Intentions, was charged in Manhattan court on Monday with two counts of second-degree assault for kicking a police officer and a nurse. Selma's lawyers claimed that the actress had faced an unexpected health situation and cited her multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.
In a court filing in Queens County, the incidents allegedly took place after Selma Blair was taken off a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York City. This happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday when she was removed from JFK Airport and taken to an ambulance. The claim by an officer of the Port Authority was that Selma managed to release one leg from the stretcher straps and continued to kick the Port Authority police officer in his face, neck, and chest.
The second claimed attack allegedly took place at around 2 a.m. on Monday at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, Queens. The nurse stated that Blair had kicked her in the chest, the court document shows. The accusations only pertain to the two attacks committed after Blair was taken off the plane. As one prosecutor explained at the time of the arraignment on Monday, they are not related to anything that happened on the plane.
A representative from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed that there were reports of two injured flight attendants on board. One of them had to be hospitalised upon landing.
During the trial, Selma Blair's lawyers said that she had failed to take some of her medication before boarding the plane and that she had also fallen and hit her head during the flight.
Shawn Barnes, Selma's attorney, said, “We do not believe, your honor, that this is an intentional assault." Selma Blair, 54, was presented before the court Monday night. According to the Queens District Attorney's Office, her bail was set at $20,000 in cash or $60,000 bond. The prosecutor stated that the maximum jail term is two to seven years.
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