Selma Blair reportedly arrested for abusing flight attendants

Selma Blair, the actress known for Cruel Intentions, was charged in Manhattan court on Monday with two counts of second-degree assault for kicking a police officer and a nurse. Selma's lawyers claimed that the actress had faced an unexpected health situation and cited her multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

Selma Blair faces assault charges after alleged airport and hospital incidents

In a court filing in Queens County, the incidents allegedly took place after Selma Blair was taken off a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York City. This happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday when she was removed from JFK Airport and taken to an ambulance. The claim by an officer of the Port Authority was that Selma managed to release one leg from the stretcher straps and continued to kick the Port Authority police officer in his face, neck, and chest.