Soulja Boy teases 2028 bid for the White House

American rapper Soulja Boy has teased an ambitious leap from the recording studio to Capitol Hill, hinting at a potential bid for the US presidency in 2028.
The artist, born DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Instagram over the weekend to post the slogan "SOULJA BOY 2028", framing the move as an exploratory foray into public office. Setting out an initial vision for his political agenda, DeAndre highlighted economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education and the future of technology and artificial intelligence as core priorities.
"From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible," DeAndre told his followers. "Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."
DeAndre first shot to international prominence as a teenager in 2007 when his breakout single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven non-consecutive weeks. Over the past two decades, he has remained a fixture of popular culture, making ventures into digital entrepreneurship alongside his recording career.
While DeAndre has yet to file formal campaign paperwork or reveal an affiliation with any political party, the prospect has already ignited conversation online. Entertainers entering high-stakes American politics is hardly unprecedented; hip-hop peer Kanye West mounted an independent bid during the 2020 election, securing tens of thousands of votes across multiple states.
DeAndre would comfortably meet the constitutional age and residency thresholds for the presidency by 2028. Whether the viral declaration develops into a genuine grassroots political movement or simply serves as buzz for an upcoming commercial project remains to be seen, but DeAndre appears intent on keeping his name firmly in the national conversation.