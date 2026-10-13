Soulja Boy teases 2028 bid for the White House

American rapper Soulja Boy has teased an ambitious leap from the recording studio to Capitol Hill, hinting at a potential bid for the US presidency in 2028.

Soulja Boy hints at 2028 US presidential bid

The artist, born DeAndre Cortez Way, took to Instagram over the weekend to post the slogan "SOULJA BOY 2028", framing the move as an exploratory foray into public office. Setting out an initial vision for his political agenda, DeAndre highlighted economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education and the future of technology and artificial intelligence as core priorities.

"From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible," DeAndre told his followers. "Now I’m exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."