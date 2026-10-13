Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna protectively as they're mobbed by fans in Tirumala

With Ranabaali set to open this Friday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made a pilgrimage to Tirumala, where eager fans crowded in for a glimpse of the couple. The newlywed stars sought blessings at the hill shrine days before their first film together since marriage opens in theatres. A video circulating on X shows Vijay staying close to Rashmika as the crowd pressed in.
Vijay wore a white traditional outfit. Rashmika wore a yellow silk saree with a pink blouse. In the footage they move through the flower-decked temple precincts and take part in rituals, with Vijay folding his hands in prayer. Later, outside the temple after dark, a tight knot of fans, temple staff and security surrounds them. As hands reach toward the couple, Vijay keeps Rashmika close and guides her through the crowd. The clip ends with the two seated together in a vehicle, Rashmika smiling and chatting as people crowd around.
It isn't the first time the couple's public outings have drawn a crush. In March, on their one-month wedding anniversary, they were nearly mobbed at a Hanuman temple in Anantapur, where Vijay was seen shielding Rashmika until she reached their car. The two married in Udaipur on February 26.
The two are promoting Rahul Sankrityan's film Ranabaali, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features music by Ajay-Atul. Arnold Vosloo also stars in the period action drama, which takes place between 1854 and 1878 and focuses on resistance to colonial rule. After Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, it is Vijay and Rashmika's third on-screen duo and their first film together since getting married.
Ranabaali was originally slated for September 11. The makers moved it to October 16 to target the Dussehra window. The shoot wrapped on September 17.
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