Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna protectively as they're mobbed by fans in Tirumala

It isn't the first time the couple's public outings have drawn a crush. In March, on their one-month wedding anniversary, they were nearly mobbed at a Hanuman temple in Anantapur, where Vijay was seen shielding Rashmika until she reached their car. The two married in Udaipur on February 26.

The two are promoting Rahul Sankrityan's film Ranabaali, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features music by Ajay-Atul. Arnold Vosloo also stars in the period action drama, which takes place between 1854 and 1878 and focuses on resistance to colonial rule. After Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, it is Vijay and Rashmika's third on-screen duo and their first film together since getting married.

Ranabaali was originally slated for September 11. The makers moved it to October 16 to target the Dussehra window. The shoot wrapped on September 17.