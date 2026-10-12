Nita Ambani champions Gujarat’s rare Ashavali weave for Swadesh anniversary celebrations

Marking the first anniversary of Swadesh at Eros alongside the spirit of Navratri, Nita Ambani made a regal statement in authentic Indian craftsmanship. Known for spotlighting indigenous textiles, Nita chose a rare handwoven magenta Ashavali brocade sari from Gujarat, honouring the nation's rich artisanal heritage.

Nita Ambani wears rare Ashavali Sari for Swadesh Year One

Crafted under Royal Brocades by third-generation weaver and revivalist Paresh Patel, the ensemble required five months of painstaking labour by two artisans in Ridrol village. Woven on a traditional jala loom, the ninth-century craft traces its lineage to the ancient Ashaval kingdom along the Sabarmati river. The piece showcases hathi mor jangla patterns featuring elephants and peacocks alongside paisley buttas and geometric lattices. Its border displays parrot motifs inspired by intricate meenakari work, while the pallu bears an ornate tree of life design framed by traditional vases.