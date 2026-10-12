Nita Ambani champions Gujarat’s rare Ashavali weave for Swadesh anniversary celebrations

Marking the first anniversary of Swadesh at Eros alongside the spirit of Navratri, Nita Ambani made a regal statement in authentic Indian craftsmanship. Known for spotlighting indigenous textiles, Nita chose a rare handwoven magenta Ashavali brocade sari from Gujarat, honouring the nation's rich artisanal heritage.
Crafted under Royal Brocades by third-generation weaver and revivalist Paresh Patel, the ensemble required five months of painstaking labour by two artisans in Ridrol village. Woven on a traditional jala loom, the ninth-century craft traces its lineage to the ancient Ashaval kingdom along the Sabarmati river. The piece showcases hathi mor jangla patterns featuring elephants and peacocks alongside paisley buttas and geometric lattices. Its border displays parrot motifs inspired by intricate meenakari work, while the pallu bears an ornate tree of life design framed by traditional vases.
To balance the historic weave with vintage charm, Nita teamed the sari with a custom blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. The silhouette drew direct inspiration from an antique embroidered velvet koti from her personal wardrobe, which Manish reinterpreted through delicate gold floral embroidery.
Nita finished the appearance with layered ruby-and-diamond necklaces, geometric statement earrings, ruby-encrusted bangles and a classic red bindi, styling her hair in an elegant updo adorned with fresh jasmine flowers.
Beyond its visual grandeur, the sartorial choice reaffirmed the core mission of Swadesh: preserving living craft traditions and bringing generational artisan communities into contemporary culture. By blending archival techniques with modern couture sensibility, Nita demonstrated how centuries-old Indian textiles continue to lead luxury fashion.