Viral model who walked on Nigeria's streets just debuted for Chanel

A Lagos original

Rachel's appeal was never only about the clothes. She and Debby rose to fame through viral TikTok and Instagram videos that turn the streets of Lagos into a runway, mixing looks from Nigerian labels, her own wardrobe and thrifted finds from Yaba market. I-D, in an interview with her, noted that she was born and raised in Lagos and has hardly left, and that closeness to home shows in the work. Her clips are loud, funny and packed with real life.

Through The Process Africa, she is working to reshape the narrative around African youth culture by documenting emerging talents across fashion, film and the visual arts. Rachel is now signed to four agencies: No Smoking NYC in New York, Safe Management Paris, SUPA Worldwide London and her mother agency, Next Canada. The same report says SZA helped spotlight her work.