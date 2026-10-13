Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome their first child

Japanese entertainment power couple Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino have officially welcomed their first child, delighting fans across the globe. The pair shared the happy news in a heartfelt joint announcement, marking a joyous new chapter five years after their headline-making wedding in May 2021.
Opening their joint statement with genuine warmth, the couple wrote: "We are delighted to share that our first child has been born. Thanks to the support of so many people, we have been able to safely reach this special day."
Expressing their heartfelt gratitude to fans, colleagues and well-wishers who have supported them throughout their journey, Yui and Gen reflected on their shared resolve as new parents. "To protect this new life and build peaceful, fulfilling days together, we hope to keep learning and growing side by side, both as parents and as individuals," they continued, adding, "We hope you will continue to watch over and support us warmly in the years ahead."
Yui and Gen first captured public hearts when they starred together in the runaway 2016 TBS hit drama The Full-Time Wife Escapist. Portraying a couple navigating an unconventional contract marriage, their delightful on-screen chemistry quickly turned them into household favourites. When the co-stars confirmed their real-life engagement five years later, the news sparked widespread celebration.
While the famously private pair have maintained a quiet home life outside the public eye, their bond has remained steadfast. Both remain among the most sought-after talents in Japan's entertainment landscape, with Yui continuing to charm audiences as a leading screen star and Gen thriving as a prolific actor, radio personality and singer-songwriter. As the couple step into parenthood together, supporters worldwide are sending warm wishes for this exciting next step in their family life.