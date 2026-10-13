Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome their first child

Japanese entertainment power couple Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino have officially welcomed their first child, delighting fans across the globe. The pair shared the happy news in a heartfelt joint announcement, marking a joyous new chapter five years after their headline-making wedding in May 2021.

Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome first child

Opening their joint statement with genuine warmth, the couple wrote: "We are delighted to share that our first child has been born. Thanks to the support of so many people, we have been able to safely reach this special day."

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude to fans, colleagues and well-wishers who have supported them throughout their journey, Yui and Gen reflected on their shared resolve as new parents. "To protect this new life and build peaceful, fulfilling days together, we hope to keep learning and growing side by side, both as parents and as individuals," they continued, adding, "We hope you will continue to watch over and support us warmly in the years ahead."