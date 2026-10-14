Elvish Yadav backs Gullu with a sarcastic post after Bigg Boss 20 clash

A physical altercation between Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and Nakul Dhull has become one of the biggest controversies around the show, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has now reacted to it on social media.
Elvish shared his thoughts in a post on X on October 13, 2026. He said he had watched Bigg Boss after a long time and suggested the rules had changed, adding that the show might now evict the person seen as the father figure. He called the situation sad, and the tone of the post was openly sarcastic. It seemed to take an indirect dig at Nakul while backing Gullu.
Gullu was part of Elvish’s gang on MTV Roadies Double Cross and went on to win that season, and the two have stayed close since. Gullu has said publicly that he respects Elvish and would side with him, so Elvish backing him now fits their history.
Viewers are asking whether physical aggression is treated consistently, and Elvish’s post has added fuel to that debate.
During the fight, several contestants tried to separate the two housemates, and the situation still escalated. Mahhi Vij was seen in tears and questioning what had happened. There has been speculation online about whether Nakul could face eviction, but the makers have not officially confirmed any action, and his status remains unclear. Viewers are expecting the next episode to show how the show responds.
For now, the fight has turned into a social media storm, with reality TV fans, creators and celebrities all taking sides.
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