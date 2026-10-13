Nakul Dhull Bigg Boss 20: Gullu clash expulsion rumour explained

Posts online claim Nakul Dhull was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house after a physical fight with Gullu. However, there is no official word from the makers or the channel, so the claim remains unverified.
Nakul, a well-known Instagram creator, was reported to be entering the house as a wild card alongside television actor Manish Goel. Their arrival was expected to shake up existing alliances, and a clash with an established housemate is the kind of storyline that spreads fast among fans.
Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, comes from reality television record. He is a winner of both Splitsvilla X6 and Roadies XX. Inside the house, he has already attracted attention for an argument with Amrapali Dubey, during which he used the phrase "Moti Buddhi". Viewers criticised the remark as body shaming, and housemates were divided over whether he had gone too far.
That context is one reason the latest rumour has travelled so quickly. Fans who already see Gullu as a headline-grabber are quick to believe a new conflict involving him, while his supporters argue that clips are being cut and shared without context.
Umar Riaz was removed from Bigg Boss 15 after a physical altercation during a task, and Zeeshan Khan was asked to leave the OTT edition after pushing fellow contestants. The show says violence will not be tolerated, so a similar incident could realistically lead to an expulsion.
For now, though, there is no confirmed footage, announcement or statement showing that Nakul has left the house. Fans of the show must wait for the upcoming weekend episode or an official update from the channel before treating the claim as fact.
Elsewhere in the house, tension has been building since the premiere on September 6. Asif Khan, Gullu and Yung DSA emerged as the first captaincy contenders, and they were then given access to a twist called the “2X” room. A boxing-ring nomination task with Mary Kom followed, as personal grudges drove the choices. Chore-related fights have also kept the house on edge, with Captain Uditi Singh clashing with Mahhi Vij, and Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann arguing over cleaning duties.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.