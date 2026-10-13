Nakul Dhull Bigg Boss 20: Gullu clash expulsion rumour explained

Posts online claim Nakul Dhull was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house after a physical fight with Gullu. However, there is no official word from the makers or the channel, so the claim remains unverified.

Nakul, a well-known Instagram creator, was reported to be entering the house as a wild card alongside television actor Manish Goel. Their arrival was expected to shake up existing alliances, and a clash with an established housemate is the kind of storyline that spreads fast among fans.

Bigg Boss 20 Wild Card drama

Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, comes from reality television record. He is a winner of both Splitsvilla X6 and Roadies XX. Inside the house, he has already attracted attention for an argument with Amrapali Dubey, during which he used the phrase "Moti Buddhi". Viewers criticised the remark as body shaming, and housemates were divided over whether he had gone too far.